Vietnam to celebrate lifelong learning week in October
Vietnam will organise a lifelong learning week from October 1 to 7, with opening ceremonies set to take place simultaneously nationwide.
In an official document sent to the provincial and municipal People’s Committees, the Ministry of Education and Training called on localities and units to take the initiative in designing and implementing effective activities in response to the week.
Authorities should lead with disseminating the role of self-learning and lifelong learning, particularly in relation to mastering knowledge and technology. Localities are encouraged to hold seminars and forums with experts on technological trends, digital knowledge, and effective learning methods. Awareness campaigns should also reflect UNESCO’s motto “Learning to Know, Learning to Do, Learning to Live Together, and Learning to Be", along with other key messages that align with the event.
The ministry has recommended training courses to equip people with both basic and advanced digital skills, such as using online tools, accessing open educational resources, ensuring data security, identifying cyber risks, and initial practice with emerging technologies, including data analysis and artificial intelligence. Educational institutions and enterprises are to collaborate in providing career counselling and practical experience in the field of information technology.
Localities are also encouraged to promote the development of digital libraries in schools and communities, and to foster the shared use of electronic libraries to expand public access to knowledge.
Meanwhile, schools and institutions are advised to stage contests and experiential activities on new knowledge and digital technology, such as programming, digital content creation, robotics, artificial intelligence applications and data science.
In addition, schools are expected to invite businesses to introduce job opportunities, share recruitment trends and provide career advice. Entrepreneurs and local artisans will be encouraged to share stories of self-learning, starting a business and technological innovation to inspire students and learners./.