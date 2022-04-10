Vietnam to attend SEA Games 31 with 1,359 members

The list has been submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for approval.

The delegation is led by VSA Deputy General Director Tran Duc Phan.



The track and field team has the largest number of members with 68 athletes registered to compete in the tournament. It was followed by the Esports team with 62 players and the swimming one 31.



Regarding football, the U23 men's team will include 32 members and the women's team 29 while the men's and women's futsal teams will have 25 members each.



The final lists of all delegations attending the Games will be announced at a meeting in early May in Hanoi.

The 31st SEA Games will run in Hanoi and 11 neighboring localities. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events, attracting around 10,000 participants.



At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the Vietnamese sports delegation finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, just behind the host Philippines./.