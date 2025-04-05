Vietnam tightens port and offshore activity control to tackle IUU fishing

Fishermen have been required to install vessel monitoring systems (VMS) to track their movements. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese localities are intensifying efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, enhancing control over fishing ports and offshore activities in accordance with the European Commission’s (EC) recommendations.

Fishermen have been required to install vessel monitoring systems (VMS) to track their movements.

Nguyen Thanh Hien, a fisherman from Ninh Thuan province, emphasised that failure to maintain a functioning VMS could result in substantial fines and being barred from docking at other ports.

To improve oversight, all 28 coastal provinces have reviewed their registered fishing fleets and integrated the data into the national VNFishbase system. Significant progress has been made in addressing unregistered, unlicensed, and uncertified vessels. In Kien Giang, all such "three-no" vessels have now been registered, reducing safety risks and improving resource management.

The Directorate of Fisheries reported that round-the-clock monitoring is being conducted, focusing on vessels longer than 24 metres to detect boundary violations or signal disruptions. Weekly updates on high-risk and non-compliant vessels are added to the VMS database for enforcement purposes.

All operational fishing ports, including private ones, are now required to verify vessel entries and exits, inspect seafood landings, and trace product origins to prevent IUU fishing. Authorities have deployed specialised teams at ports to ensure compliance and penalise offenders.

Tran Dinh Luan, Director of the Fisheries Directorate, urged continued high-level law enforcement and the application of strict penalties on violations, including unauthorised fishing in foreign waters. He also called for additional resources to bolster IUU prevention efforts.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide have escalated legal actions against IUU-related offences, with 39 criminal cases initiated and 12 brought to trial. These cases cover violations such as illegal border crossings, fraud, and tampering with VMS devices./.