Vietnam tightens Nipah virus prevention at border gates

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

The notice was sent to the health departments of 31 provinces and cities, five international health quarantine centres in Hai Phong, Lang Son, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh and Khanh Hoa, and provincial-level centres for disease control, following reports that India recorded five suspected Nipah cases, including two confirmed infections, in West Bengal between December 27, 2025 and January 27, 2026.

Local authorities have been instructed to strengthen disease prevention and control measures at border gates, medical facilities and in the community, stay updated with global disease information, and closely monitor inbound travellers to ensure early detection and prompt handling of suspected cases. Health workers are required to strictly follow personal protective and infection control measures.

The ministry also requested the development of response plans at points of entry, training for healthcare staff, and enhanced public communications to prevent panic and promote preventive practices.

Institutes of hygiene, epidemiology and Pasteur institutes were asked to support local surveillance and maintain readiness of rapid response teams.

In Vietnam, the Nipah-caused disease is classified as a Group A infectious one. The virus is mainly transmitted from animals, particularly fruit bats, to humans and can also spread through contaminated food or close contact with infected individuals. Symptoms may appear after an incubation period of four to 14 days and can include fever, headache, muscle pain and neurological complications, according to the Department of Disease Prevention.

As of January 27, Vietnam has recorded no Nipah cases. The Ministry of Health said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with the World Health Organisation and other partners to ensure timely and effective prevention and response measures./.