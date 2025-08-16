Making news
Vietnam tightens airfare, ticket control ahead of public holiday
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has ordered airlines’ strict enforcement or pricing regulations as the country braces for the travel surge during the upcoming 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
The CAAV director said in a document that all Vietnamese airlines must tightly monitor their sales agents' ticketing activities, track booking trends and ticket sales to adjust operational plans, and add services on high-demand routes, especially those to and from Hanoi. They are ordered to coordinate with local authorities and the tourism sector to launch promotional packages and aviation – tourism combos tied to cultural and political events to stimulate demand.
Additionally, they must notify airports and aviation service providers well in advance of planned flight increases to ensure coordinated resource allocation and service provision. They must publish information about flight schedules and capacity expansion plans through mass media and digital communication platforms.
Carriers are urged to maintain maximum operational capacity of aircraft and crew while upholding the highest standards of safety, security, and passenger service. Enhanced passenger support measures are required, particularly in check-in areas and self-service kiosks, with airlines encouraged to promote online check-in procedures. Besides, they must minimise flight cancellations or delays caused by technical or operational issues.
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is requested to prepare for the peak period, including ensuring adequate firefighting and rescue equipment, reinforcing runway and taxiway inspection, and streamlining passenger flows, particularly at Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai International Airports.
The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) must join hands with competent sides to adjust flight operations to reduce congestion, ensure safety, and maintain uninterrupted air traffic services.
The Northern, Central and Southern Airports Authorities are responsible for enforcing safety regulations, reducing traffic congestion, clamping down on violations, handling illegal transport services, and meting out strict punishment to fare overcharging./.