Vietnam, Thailand promote sustainable fisheries cooperation

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eksiri Pintaruchi (left) and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang. Photo published by VNA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has called on Thailand to continue close coordination with Vietnam in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, including information exchange on violations involving fishing vessels and fishermen, as well as collaboration in fisheries and maritime affairs.

During her meeting with Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eksiri Pintaruchi on October 9 in Thailand, Hang reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong commitment to addressing IUU fishing and thoroughly implementing the EU’s recommendations. She noted that Vietnam has issued legal documents, tightened fleet management through vessel monitoring and mandatory installation of tracking devices, and strengthened penalties for violations.

The Thai side highly valued Vietnam’s efforts in combating IUU fishing, shared experience in marine resource management, and voiced support for deeper cooperation toward sustainable fisheries development.

At the meeting, both sides expressed their satisfaction with the positive outcomes of bilateral cooperation and coordination within multilateral frameworks.

Hang praised the effective operation of existing mechanisms such as the Joint Cabinet Retreat, the Joint Commission, and political consultation, while underscoring the coordinating role of the two foreign ministries in implementing reached agreements. She also thanked Thailand for its support in citizen protection, particularly in assisting the safe repatriation of Vietnamese nationals detained in Myanmar.

The two sides agreed to work closely to realise the outcomes of the fifth Vietnam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Retreat held in May 2025, speed up the completion of the 2026–2030 Action Programme for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and make careful preparations for upcoming high-level visits and bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Later the same day, Hang attended a ceremony celebrating the 80th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2025) organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, which gathered representatives of the Thai government, parliament, diplomatic corps, business community, and overseas Vietnamese across the country./.