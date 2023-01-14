Vietnam, Thailand draw 2-2 in first leg of AFF Cup final

After the opening whistle, the two teams entered the game calmly. They played cautiously in the first 20 minutes of the match.



Vietnam tried to attack on the right side of the field. In the 23rd minute, central defender Que Ngoc Hai made a perfect cross into Thailand’s box for striker Nguyen Tien Linh to score a powerful diving header, thus breaking the deadlock.



After conceding the goal, Thailand were calm enough to retain the ball.



At the beginning of the second half, when Vietnam's defence was not stable, Thailand suddenly had an equaliser in the 48th minute by forward Poramet Arjvirai.



In the 53rd minute, Vietnamese left wingback Doan Van Hau had a low cross into the box. The ball deflected off a Thai defender and went straight to the goal but the goalkeeper reacted well to push it out.



Thailand continued to control the game and midfielder Sarach Yooyen put the ball into Vietnam’s net in the 63rd minute.



They then slowed down to retain the ball. Vietnamese players were unable to find their way to Thailand’s goal.



In the 88th minute, right wingback Vu Van Thanh scored a screamer from outside the box to level the game for Vietnam. Thanh’s beautiful goal helped revive the spirit of the whole team.



With this result, Thailand will have some advantages in the second leg as they have had two away goals for themselves.



The final second leg between Vietnam and Thailand will take place on January 16 in Thailand./.