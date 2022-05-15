Vietnam temporarily leads medal tally at SEA Games 31





Thailand ranked second with 14 gold, 14 silver and 29 bronze medals, followed by Indonesia with 13 golds, 17 silvers and 7 bronzes.



Also on May 14, Brunei won its first gold medal at SEA Games 31 in the men's taolu nanquan (southern boxing style) event. Meanwhile Laos and Timor Leste are still looking for the first gold medal.



The Vietnamese sports delegation had great successes on the second official competition day at SEA Games 31 when they secured 15 gold, 15 silver and three bronze medals.



Rowing is the most impressive team with four gold medals on the last day of competition. This result helped the Vietnamese team overtake Indonesia to take the first place at the Games, with eight golds, six silvers and two bronzes.



Vietnam's track and field team also won four gold medals, of which Nguyen Thi Oanh pocketed two golds.



Vietnamese wushu athletes bagged three gold and five bronze medals after two days of wushu taolu competition at the Games on May 13 and 14.



Duong Thuy Vi brought home two gold medals in the women’s jianshu and qiangshu. Meanwhile Pham Quoc Khanh won a gold in the men’s namdao.



The bronze medalists are Ngong Van Huu (two medals), Dang Tieu Binh (two medals) and Hoang Thi Phuong Giang (one medal).



Kickboxing competitions wrapped up on May 13 evening with finals of 12 weight categories.



Vietnam topped the kickboxing tally with five gold and six bronze medals, followed by Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia. The country has successfully retained the "throne" in the regional arena./.