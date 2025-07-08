Vietnam team ranks third at Wushu Taolu Asian Cup 2025

Vietnam's Wushu team ranks third at the 2025 Wushu Taolu Asian Cup. Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn

Vietnam’s athletes delivered a strong performance at the 2025 Wushu Taolu Asian Cup in China, securing third place overall with a total of 12 medals, including two golds, eight silvers, and two bronzes.

The standout achievement came in the Sanda (combat) events, where Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hien claimed gold medals after impressive victories over opponents from China and Hong Kong (China), respectively. Thu Thuy edged out Zhang Xiaoyu in the 60kg category with a 2-1 win, while Ngoc Hien dominated her 56kg bout 2-0.

Vietnam’s medal tally was further bolstered by a strong showing in the Taolu (performance) discipline. Vu Van Tuan and Nguyen Thi Hien contributed silver medals, while other team members added to the count across multiple categories, including standout athlete Do Duc Tai in Taolu.

The 19-member Vietnamese squad featured familiar names such as Duong Thuy Vi, Dang Tran Phuong Nhi, and Nong Van Huu. While not all competitors reached the podium, their contributions played a vital role in the team’s overall success.

Team leader Vu Van Trung noted the results as a major morale boost ahead of key upcoming events, including SEA Games 33, the 2025 World Games, and the World Wushu Championships.

Vietnam’s strong showing not only reinforces its standing in regional Wushu but also signals growing potential for further international success./.