Vietnam targets universal health insurance coverage by 2030

Vietnam has set the goal of achieving over 95% health insurance coverage by 2026 and universal coverage by 2030, with citizens to be exempted from basic hospital fees within the scope of health insurance benefits, according to a roadmap.

The target is outlined in Resolution 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthrough measures to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of public health, recently signed by Party General Secretary To Lam.

The resolution reaffirms that health insurance is a key component of Vietnam’s social security system, consistently prioritised and widely implemented by the Party and the State. Alongside employer–employee contributions, authorities and the social insurance sector are promoting household-based health insurance to expand access for all citizens, especially vulnerable groups.

People receive medical examination and treatment at Thai Binh Traditional Medical Hospital (Photo: VNA)

According to Vietnam Social Security, household-based health insurance offers affordable and flexible contributions with practical benefits. Contribution rates are reduced from the second household member onward: the first member pays 4.5% of the base salary; the second pays 70% of that amount; the third 60%; the fourth 50%; and from the fifth member onward, 40%. Participants may pay quarterly, biannually, or annually, either directly at social insurance offices, through collection service organisations, via the national public service portal, the Vietnam Social Security mobile app, or banks.

Beyond reduced premiums, participants enjoy multiple benefits, including coverage of medical expenses within their entitlement, the right to select or change their registered primary healthcare facility within the first 15 days of each quarter, access to information on entitlements, and the right to file complaints or denunciations of violations.

In case of emergency, cardholders are entitled to treatment at any medical facility while retaining their benefits. When receiving care at registered facilities, they may have up to 100% of costs covered, particularly at the primary level or after five consecutive years of participation. For out-of-network treatment, the fund still covers 40-80% of expenses, depending on the facility and services./.