Making news
Vietnam takes resolute stand in fight against illegal migration: Spokesperson
The Vietnamese Government remains steadfast in its policy to promote legal, safe, and orderly migration while resolutely combating illegal migration and human trafficking, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang reaffirmed at the ministry’s regular press briefing on May 29.
Responding to reporters’ questions concerning recent British media reports that Vietnamese nationals are still being smuggled into the UK in container trucks, Hang said that officials have been aware of the information and are currently verifying details.
Vietnam is implementing the objectives set forth in the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), following a national plan approved by the Prime Minister on March 20, 2020. This plan aims to foster transparent migration environment and ensure the legitimate rights and interests of migrants.
Hang underscored that the country has strengthened cooperation with other nations and international organisations, including the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to prevent, detect, investigate, and dismantle networks involved in human smuggling in accordance with laws.
"Vietnam stands ready to cooperate with countries and stakeholders within existing cooperation frameworks and international laws and practices based on the principle of promptly safeguarding the migrants’ legitimate rights and interests as well as their dignity," she stressed.
She advised the Vietnamese citizens, especially migrant workers, not to be misled by promises of "easy jobs with high pay" and to fully comply with legal requirements.
Hang noted a troubling pattern observed by law enforcement, stating some individuals, after legally entering other countries for work, have absconded and stayed on to live and work illegally. Many others have fallen victim to fraudulent brokers, sent abroad without proper contracts, and subsequently exploited or subjected to forced labour.
Against the backdrop, the ministry called on all Vietnamese nationals seeking employment abroad to strictly adhere to legal regulations./.