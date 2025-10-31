Vietnam, Taiwan (China) promote cooperation in training semiconductor human resources

Illustrative photo (Photo: Reuters/VNA)

Vietnam and Taiwan (China) are stepping up cooperation in training and developing human resources for the semiconductor industry.

The National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), co-hosted the Vietnam – Taiwan (China) Semiconductor Talent Cultivation Forum in Hanoi on October 30. The event brought together experts, representatives from research institutes, and businesses of both sides to discuss strategies for developing high-quality semiconductor human resources.

The forum focused on sharing experience and strategies for building a skilled semiconductor workforce, updating recruitment trends, and promoting university–industry cooperation to establish a sustainable talent ecosystem for Vietnam’s fast-growing semiconductor sector.

Opening the event, NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy said the centre will continue to act as a key connecter in Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem. NIC will strengthen links among policymakers, universities, and businesses to build a strong foundation for semiconductor talent development, helping Vietnam become a leading hub for technology and innovation in the region, he said.

A highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between NIC and NTUST on implementing the INTENSE Scholarship programme in Vietnam. The initiative aims to connect leading Vietnamese universities with top Taiwanese institutions in training, research, and student–lecturer exchange in the semiconductor field.

The forum also featured the launch of the INTENSE Scholarship Office in Vietnam, marking a major milestone in cooperation between the two sides. The office will serve as a hub for joint training programmes and scholarship management, strengthening long-term collaboration in semiconductor education and research.

At the same time, the INTENSE 2025 Scholarship Introduction Programme was held at the University of Science under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, with the participation of representatives from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vietnam, professors from more than 10 leading Taiwanese universities, and hundreds of Vietnamese students in STEM fields.

Lin Yi-Min, Deputy Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vietnam, emphasised that Taiwan (China) regards educational cooperation as the cornerstone of the knowledge economy. It is hoped that more Vietnamese students will join high-tech fields, especially semiconductors, to become the driving force of future innovation, he said.

According to organisers, the two-day event attracted over 400 Vietnamese lecturers and students, including about 150 who were interviewed directly by Taiwanese professors for the INTENSE Scholarship. The academic exchanges and networking activities have opened up new learning, research, and career opportunities while deepening Vietnam–Taiwan cooperation in developing high-quality human resources for strategic technologies.

The INTENSE Scholarship Programme supports postgraduate students from Asian countries in engineering, science, semiconductors, high technology, and finance. Starting in 2025, the programme officially expands to Vietnam, aiming to nurture a new generation of semiconductor talents and strengthen Vietnam’s competitiveness in the global technology landscape./.