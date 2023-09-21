Vietnam supports UN’s central role: PM

Vietnam attaches importance to and supports the United Nations (UN)’s central role in the global administration system in order to cope with current big common challenges, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed while meeting with President of the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) Dennis Francis in New York on September 20 (local time).



Vietnam commits to actively contributing to major priorities of UNGA 78, including the consolidation of peace through enhancing trust, fostering cooperation, easing tensions between powers, strengthening solidarity, promoting multilateralism, reforming international financial institutions towards more equality, and realising the sustainable development goals (SDGs), the PM stressed.



He held that a global, all-people and comprehensive approach is needed to tackle such challenges, and affirmed that Vietnam supports and is resolved to implement the SDGs and respond to climate change, particularly achieving the target of net zero emissions by 2050.



Chinh briefed Francis on Vietnam’s National Power Development Plan VIII, which guides the development of power plants and power grids between 2021 and 2030, with a vision until 2050. The country will soon announce a resources mobilisation plan for the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), he added.



The PM also highlighted Vietnam’s efforts in ensuring rice exports, contributing to guaranteeing global food security.



For his part, Francis spoke highly of the UN-Vietnam relations, saying he is impressed by socio-economic achievements the Southeast Asian nation has recorded. He highly evaluated the country's active and dynamic role, and increasing position, including its participation in UN peacekeeping operations.



Francis also commended Vietnam’s achievements in poverty reduction and national development, saying its experience in this field should be shared to the world, and spoke highly of the country’s cooperation in the SDGs implementation, climate change response and food security.



The President of UNGA 78 agreed to cooperate with Vietnam to promote the compliance with the UN Charter and international law, and multilateralism.



On this occasion, Chinh invited Francis to visit Vietnam in the coming time./.