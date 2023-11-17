Vietnam supports reform of UN Security Council

Vietnam supports stepping up the intergovernmental negotiations (IGN) on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform, which includes the addition of necessary elements like other UN negotiation processes, affirmed Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN Nguyen Hoang Nguyen.



Making the statement at the General Assembly’s annual debate on how to reform the 15-nation organ held in New York on November 16, Nguyen noted that the council, more than ever, needs to innovate by increasing its representation and effectiveness to adapt to and fit current realities.



The diplomat recommended the council be expanded in both permanent and non-permanent membership to ensure enhanced representation with seats allocated to the most underrepresented regions, especially developing countries in Africa and the Asia-Pacific. The Council should also conduct more public meetings and the use of veto should be restrained.



He also expressed his appreciation for initiatives implemented in the past time such as the webcasting of meetings, the establishment of a repository for documents, and the open-house meetings, which helped facilitate candid discussions and bring in fresh ideas.



Participating member countries highlighted the urgent need for the organ to undergo reforms in terms of quantity, member structure, and working methods to ensure that it can effectively carry out its mission of maintaining international peace and security, especially given increasing tensions and conflicts in many regions.



Since 1992, the UNSC reform has been included in the annual agenda of the General Assembly based on Resolution 47/62. Since 2008, following the assembly’s Decision 62/557, the IGN process was established, serving as a dedicated mechanism for discussing issues related to the reform./.