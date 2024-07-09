Vietnam suggests promoting exchanges between ASEAN, Russian youths

Sergey Kiriyenko (right), First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation and Chair of the WYF 2024 Organising Committee, speaks at a meeting with WYF delegates (Photo: fest2024.com)

Exchange and training activities for young people in the fields of communications, agriculture, culture and sports should be promoted, Deputy Director of the International Department of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Le Hong Nhung has said.

Nhung made the suggestion at the third congress of the international council of the World Youth Festival (WYF) Directorate, which ended on July 8 in Moscow, Russia.

She went on to say that youth exchanges should be organised regularly and expressed her wish that there will be activities to foster connections and promote exchange and mutual understanding between youths of member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia.

Vietnam is ready to expand bilateral cooperation in international youth-related affairs, Nhung added.

Participants at the event introduced solutions to popularising Russian as an international language.

WYF-2024, which took place in Sochi from July 1-7, brought together 20,000 young people, including 10,000 delegates of Russia and the rest from other countries and territories./.