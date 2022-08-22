Vietnam strives to conserve elephants

Elephants are classified as critically endangered in the Vietnam Red Book, and are included in the group with the highest conservation status, whose exploitation for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited.

Vietnam is one of 13 countries where Asian elephants still live in the wild. The central highlands and southern region are the habitat of most elephants in Vietnam.

A national action plan on elephant conservation in Vietnam for 2023-2032 with a vision for 2050 is being developed.

The recent efforts of State agencies have also received support from non-governmental organizations.

Particularly, the Vietnam Administration of Forestry and Humane Society International has provided support for a project on protecting Asian elephants in the southern province of Dong Nai through solutions to reduce and prevent human-elephant conflict sustainably.

According to the summary report of the General Department of Forestry, the number of elephants in Vietnam has reduced by 95%.

In Dak Lak province alone, at least 23 wild elephants died in the period 2009-2016, accounting for about 25% of the total current herd./.