Vietnam strives to clear all land contaminated by unexploded ordnance by 2045: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference in Hanoi on January 13. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 13 called for the successful completion of the goal of basically clearing all UXO-contaminated land nationwide to a depth of 0.5 metres by 2045, coinciding with the nation’s centenary.



The leader, who also heads the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-War Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences, made the call while chairing a conference reviewing the implementation of the National Action Programme on UXO Remediation for 2010–2025 (Programme 504) and setting out priorities and tasks for the next phase.



The conference was held in person at the Government Office and connected online to 23 provinces and cities implementing the programme.



At the event, participants were briefed on the extent of UXO contamination, its long-lasting consequences, and Vietnam’s efforts to address post-war bomb and mine remnants. Discussions also focused on Vietnam’s strategy to combine socio-economic development with national defence and security, as well as the results achieved under Programme 504 over the past 15 years and directions for the coming period.



From 2010 to 2025, with support and cooperation from six countries and 14 international organisations, Vietnam has effectively carried out Programme 504, aiming to ensure public safety, create a secure environment for domestic and foreign investors, and promote sustainable socio-economic development. The Government, ministries, sectors and localities - led by the Ministry of National Defence as the standing agency of the Steering Committee - have issued legal documents and action plans aligned with international standards to synchronously carry out UXO remediation.



Thanks to strengthened communication and education, public knowledge and accident-prevention skills have improved significantly. While there were 463 UXO-related casualties between 2010 and 2016, since 2017 some years have recorded only one to two accidents, with many localities reporting no incidents for years.



UXO survey and clearance activities have been carried out regularly nationwide. Between 2010 and 2025, nearly 29 trillion VND (1.1 billion USD) was invested in 8,844 projects, clearing almost 530,000 hectares of land out of an estimated 6.1 million hectares suspected of contamination. Management, coordination and research capacity have also been enhanced, notably through the completion of a national UXO contamination map and stronger international cooperation.



However, challenges remain, including the vast area still requiring clearance, limited awareness-raising in some areas, insufficient coordination, and modest international resource mobilisation.



International representatives at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Representatives from the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reaffirmed their commitment to continue accompanying Vietnam in addressing UXO consequences.



Towards full clearance by 2045



Concluding the conference, PM Chinh emphasised that UXO left over from the war has claimed over 40,000 innocent lives, injured more than 60,000 others, devastated the environment, and posed major obstacles to socio-economic development. The Party and State have therefore identified UXO remediation as an urgent, long-term political task closely linked with national development and defence.



Reviewing the achievements of Programme 504, he affirmed that Vietnam has emerged as a global model in post-war remediation cooperation, conveying a strong message of respect for peace. He expressed appreciation for the efforts of domestic forces and gratitude to international partners for their continued support.



Looking ahead, PM Chinh called for the successful completion of the goal to basically clear all UXO-contaminated land to a depth of 0.5 metres by 2045. He stressed that UXO remediation is a deeply humanitarian task and the responsibility of the entire political system, with the armed forces playing a core role.



He urged continued improvements to policies and laws, including the development of a dedicated ordinance on UXO remediation, stronger institutional capacity, enhanced international cooperation, and greater application of science, technology and digital transformation. Vietnam will also step up support for UXO victims and strengthen public education to prevent accidents.



The PM assigned relevant ministries and localities to finalise the action programme for the 2026–2045 period, mobilise domestic and international resources, and integrate UXO clearance with local socio-economic development plans.



Vietnam, he affirmed, remains a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community, calling on countries and organisations worldwide to continue joining hands to address the consequences of war and safeguard peace, thus ensuring safety and happiness for people in Vietnam and beyond.



On this occasion, PM Chinh presented certificates of merit to collectives and individuals with outstanding contributions to the implementation of Programme 504./.