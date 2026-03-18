Vietnam strengthens labour cooperation with Latin American–Caribbean union federation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet receives CLATE President Julio Fuentes. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet received CLATE President Julio Fuentes at the Vietnamese Embassy in Buenos Aires on March 17, during which they focused measures to promote cooperation between the Latin American and Caribbean Confederation of State Workers (CLATE) and Vietnamese trade union organisations.

At the meeting, Fuentes said the CLATE, established in 1967, is an international trade union federation comprising 87 public-sector unions from 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries, representing some 5.3 million members.

He outlined the organisation’s international cooperation programmes, highlighting recent efforts to strengthen links with Asian partners. Expanding engagement with Asia, he noted, is among the CLATE’s strategic priorities amid accelerating globalisation and integration.

Ambassador Nguyet, for her part, briefed her guest on Vietnam’s political, economic and social landscape, emphasising the country’s struggle for independence and its ongoing development under a socialist-oriented market economy.

She noted that the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) functions as a broad socio-political organisation representing workers, protecting their legitimate rights and interests, fostering dialogue between employees and employers, and improving workers’ welfare while contributing to economic growth and social stability.

Enhancing cooperation between the CLATE and Vietnamese trade union organisations was a central theme of the talks. The two sides discussed expanding experience-sharing, information exchange and joint activities. The CLATE also introduced academic forums and policy dialogues it has conducted with China and India, and expressed interest in organising similar initiatives with Vietnam and other ASEAN member states.

Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination in implementing cooperation projects, focusing on information exchange, closer connectivity between the VGCL and CLATE member organisations, and the development of academic and dialogue platforms on institutional models, development policies and Vietnam’s experience in managing a socialist-oriented market economy./.