Vietnam stock market's outlook still bright in second half of 2022





However, experts are still optimistic about the market’s outlook in the second half of 2022 thanks to positive internal forces.

After recovering quickly in 2021 with a growth of 5.7%, global economies are facing uncertainties due to the ongoing complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic; geopolitical risks, especially the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the slow down of the Chinese economy affected by the zero-COVID policy; and rising oil prices that resulting in record high inflation in many countries.

Inflation, debt and energy are three hot issues, BIDV Chief Economist Can Van Luc emphasised at the conference on “Inflation, Interest rates and Securities” held by Vietnam Financial Consultant Association (VFCA) and VietFirst Securities Corporation (VSC) on July 15.

Statistics showed that the country’s stock market has tumbled sharply to hit bottoms for four periods in its history, including 2007-2008, 2011-2012, 2018-2019 and this year.

In the three previous periods, the Fed rate hikes, high US inflation and high international oil prices influenced the market’s turbulence. And this time is no different, said Nguyen Minh Hoang, director of the Analysis Department at VietFirst Securities.

For the first half of 2022, the market benchmark VN-Index fell more than 20% and lost 25% from the peak of 1,500 points.

The market began its downtrend after Fed raised interest rates for the first time in June.

“Our macroeconomy is stable with growth in GDP and consumer price index within control,” Hoang said.

Rallies of commodities prices are also expected to stop, helping to contain inflation.

In addition, the quick recoveries of listed enterprises are a bright spot for the market. “We believe that our listed companies still can post a growth of 21-25% this year,” Luc said./.