Vietnam steps up efforts to address post-war UXO contamination

A bomb and mine clearance activity in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

Efforts to address the consequences of unexploded ordnance (UXO) not only tackle the remnants of war but also pave the way for the revival of once-devastated land areas.



More than half a century after the war, millions of unexploded bombs and mines remain buried underground, threatening lives and hindering development in many localities.



According to the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), Vietnam remains littered with about 800,000 tonnes of UXO left over from the war. As of 2023, Vietnam had more than 5.6 million hectares of UXO polluted areas, or nearly 17.7% of the country’s total area. Since 1975, UXO left over from the wars has killed more than 40,000 people and injured 60,000 others, the majority of whom are breadwinners of families or children.



A bomb and mine clearance activity in Quang Tri province. (Photo: https://nhandan.vn/)

In fierce battlefields in the past such as Quang Tri, Quang Binh, and Ha Tinh, people still farm on fields riddled with hidden dangers. In Can Loc district of Ha Tinh province, which endured tens of thousands of bombings, all 17 communes and towns are contaminated with explosive remnants. Over the past 30 years, the area has recorded 36 bomb-related victims, including 15 fatalities. The consequences of UXO persist across generations as children are unable to attend school, land is abandoned, and projects are delayed.



In response to this situation, the Government approved a national mine action programme for the 2010–2025 period, aiming to mobilise domestic and international resources to reduce and ultimately eliminate the impact of post-war bombs and explosives, towards supporting socio-economic development and ensuring public safety.



According to the Ministry of National Defence, more than 500,000 ha of land have been cleared over the past 15 years. Millions of bombs, artillery shells, grenades, and anti-personnel mines have been safely detected and disposed of. In March 2014, the VNMAC was established to coordinate demining efforts nationwide. The centre has developed a modern database and contamination mapping system to support efficient clearance. Each area that is cleared not only becomes safe again but also opens up new opportunities for farming, construction, and infrastructure development.



International support plays a crucial role in this scheme. The US government has provided over 250 million USD for survey and clearance operations. A joint project between Vietnam, the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the United Nations Development Programme (KOICA-UNDP) for the 2022–2026 period, with a total funding of 25 million USD, is currently being implemented in Quang Binh and Quang Tri – the two most heavily contaminated provinces in the country.



Since 1999, the non-governmental organisation Mines Advisory Group (MAG) has cleared over 286 sq.km of land and destroyed more than 350,000 explosive items. Thanks to large-scale clearance campaigns, contaminated areas are gradually being revived.



Mine risk education programmes have also been introduced in schools in high-risk areas, helping children know how to recognise and stay away from explosive hazards.



In Ha Tinh province, awareness-raising campaigns and livelihood support programmes have been arranged, benefiting hundreds of victims.



Since 2014, the Vietnam Association for Supporting UXO/Mine Action (VNASMA) has provided livelihood assistance to over 6,000 victims, implemented social welfare programmes, and conducted mine risk education campaigns for millions of people, including students.



VNASMA Standing Vice President Lieutenant General Pham Ngoc Khoa said in the post-war context where severe consequences remain, supporting UXO victims is not only a humanitarian duty but also a powerful expression of solidarity, resilience, and the Vietnamese people's enduring will to overcome hardships./.