Vietnam start FIFA Women’s World Cup with brave match against defending US champions

The Vietnamese team’s brave performance won the hearts of Vietnamese fans everywhere, despite losing 0-3 to the reigning world champions US in their first group match in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 22.



Two goals scored by Sophia Smith in the first half and another by captain Lindsey Horan in the second half sealed the US’s victory.



However, as coach Mai Duc Chung said before the match: "It's not about the result, but the way we play, the mentality against an opponent at this magnitude," and the Golden Star Women Warriors’ brave performance won the hearts of Vietnamese fans everywhere.



Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Vietnam's goalkeeper, was perhaps the embodiment of that spirit. The 1.65m keeper saved a penalty from Alex Morgan, one of the greats of the women's game.



FIFA also praised Thanh’s performance. “Tran Thi Kim Thanh take a bow. The Vietnamese keeper has had a sensational first half and now saves an Alex Morgan penalty on the stroke of half-time!” the world football governing body wrote on its Twitter.



Many changes were made to the starting line-up by Chung after Vietnam's 0-9 loss to Spain on July 14. Duong Thi Van, nicknamed "Van Kanté" for her immense coverage and control of midfield, was benched after a head collision with teammate Pham Hai Yen in training.



Fans even came all the way from Hai Phong to Auckland to support the women in red. At home, the New Zealand and Australian Embassies hosted a "Breakfast Watch Party" for fans to watch the game in Hanoi.



With all of that support, Vietnam started strong in the first 10 minutes, denying chances by Lindsey Horan and her teammates.



But in the 14th minute, the US found their breakthrough when Alex Morgan's through ball found 22-year-old Sophia Smith free, and she scored with a low driven shot that went through Kim Thanh's legs.



After the goal, Vlatko Andonovski's girls turned on the pressure with shot after shot, but Kim Thanh's heroics spared Vietnam.



Thanh was tremendously good in this game, but when the keeper was the best player on the field, it's never a good indicator.



In the 39th minute, Hoang Thi Loan made a challenge and Trinity Rodman went down inside the box.



Moroccan referee Bouchra Karboubi had to check VAR, and after she saw that Loan's foot touched the legs of Dennis Rodman's daughter before the ball, Karboubi pointed at the spot.



Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner, took the responsibility, but her shot was low and saved by Kim Thanh. The Vietnamese players rushed to Thanh later to celebrate, as if they had scored a goal against the World No.1.



The joy was short-lived, however, as in the 6th minute of added time, the US got their second goal courtesy of Smith. The goal was deemed offside at first, but VAR led Karboubi to reverse the decision. The US led 2-0 before the break.



The second half started with the US continuing their domination. Numerous chances came for Andonovski's team, and one even forced Kim Thanh to make a stunning triple save.



Vietnam's defence was perhaps stronger in the second half, and even got chances to counter, but the difference in skills and strength denied Huynh Nhu and her teammates even a clear cut chance at Alyssa Naeher's goal.



In the 77th minute, a rare mistake from Chuong Thi Kieu was capitalised by Smith, who passed to Horan for a tap into the empty net which made it 3-0 for the US.



Andonovski brought on Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe in the final minutes, hoping to score more goals to take advantage before meeting Holland in their next match in this "Group of Death", but both Rapinoe and Lavelle squandered their chances.



Even with nine minutes added on, no further goals were scored and the match ended 3-0 for the US.



"We kept our promises to the fans," said coach Chung after the match. "I am happy because of the team's mentality and how we stuck to our game plan today."



“We have not played at World Cup before. But now, the whole world heard Vietnam’s national anthem. That is the honour and pride,” he said.



"Every minute of that game was fun and the crowd was amazing," said Player of the Game Sophia Smith, who scored a brace on her debut.



"We could have scored more goals, but it's the World Cup and not everything is perfect," Smith added.



The US’s coach Vlatko Andonovski also commended the Vietnamese team and the tactics of coach Mai Duc Chung, saying that Vietnam had played very well and caused a lot of difficulties for the US squad.



Vietnam will have five days to recover before facing Portugal on July 27. The US, on the other hand, will play against Holland next in a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup Final./.