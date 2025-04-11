Vietnam, Spain issue joint statement

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Spain have issued a joint statement on the outcomes of the official visit to Vietnam by President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez from April 8-10.



Following is the full text of the joint statement.



1. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain H.E. Mr. Pedro Sánchez paid an official visit to Vietnam from April 8-10, 2025.



2. This marks the first visit to Vietnam by a Spanish President of Government since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1977. During his visit, President H.E. Mr. Pedro Sánchez held talks with Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh; paid courtesy calls on General Secretary H.E. Mr. To Lam, President H.E. Mr. Luong Cuong and National Assembly Chairman H.E. Mr. Tran Thanh Man.



3. The two government leaders highly appreciated the socio-economic achievements of each country for the past time and expressed their satisfaction at the positive progress in bilateral relations since the establishment of the “Strategic Partnership towards the Future” between two countries in 2009. Building on the excellent friendship and rich potentials for cooperation between the two countries, both parties expressed their commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation in all areas, with the aim of upgrading Vietnam - Spain relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at an appropriate time.



On Politics and Diplomacy



4. Both parties agreed to intensify high-level delegation exchanges and contacts through all channels, between, on one side, the Communist Party, the State, the Government, the National Assembly, the local authorities of Vietnam and, on the other side, the Spanish authorities, to enhance political trust and mutual understanding. Both parties agreed to cooperate in organising activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations (May 23, 1977 - May 23, 2027).



5. Both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two Foreign Ministries through the implementation of the new Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation and Political Consultations signed during this visit, promoting regular consultations to review and assess the implementation of bilateral treaties, and exchange views on regional and international issues. Both parties committed to enhancing coordination and supporting each other at multilateral forums, especially within the frameworks of the United Nations, ASEAN-EU, and ASEM, contributing to the work of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Vietnam supports Spain's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). Both parties also welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Diplomatic School of Spain and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez co-chair a press conference in Hanoi on April 9. (Photo: VNA)



On Economic, Trade, Investment, and Financial Cooperation



6. Both parties highlighted the positive evolution of the economic and trade pillars between the two countries and agreed to continue fully and effectively implementing the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to maximise the strengths and complementarity of their economies, as well as to maintain an open, fair, predictable, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment based on international norms. Both parties called for the swift ratification and implementation of the Vietnam - EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



7. Both parties welcomed the opening of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, and underscored the signing of the new Framework Protocol on Financial Cooperation between the two countries, which would contribute to boosting investment cooperation in priority sectors in accordance with Spain’s strengths and Vietnam’s needs, such as infrastructure, railway transport, logistics, urban planning, green energy, environmental protection, climate change adaptation, water management, waste treatment, digital transformation, marine economy, automotive, shipbuilding and agro-food industry, textiles or tourism. Both parties committed to effectively implementing the Joint Committee on Economic, Trade, and Investment Cooperation and exploring mechanisms for cooperation in other specialised fields.



On Defence and Security



8. Both parties expressed their interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of security and defence within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2010 between their respective Ministries of Defence, including United Nations peacekeeping, with the shared objective of contributing to international peace and stability. Both parties supported exploring potential cooperation in the defence industry based on the needs and capabilities of both parties, including continued participation in the Vietnam International Defence Expo and the International Defence and Security Exhibition of Spain.



9. Both parties agreed to explore further cooperation in security, cybersecurity and fight against terrorism and serious transnational crime, including drug trafficking, trafficking in human beings, environmental and economic crimes. With the aim to foster this collaboration, both parties are willing to explore the possibilities of signing a bilateral agreement, laying the foundations for the cooperation in the domain of security, the exchange of information and the training and capacity building for law enforcement officers.



On Science and Technology, Education and Training, Tourism, Agriculture, Culture, Sports, and People-to-People Exchanges



10. Spain highly appreciated Vietnam’s efforts in driving breakthroughs in scientific development, technology, innovation, national digital transformation, and semiconductor industry. Both parties emphasised potentials for cooperation in these fields and agreed to encourage Vietnamese and Spanish companies to fully leverage the opportunities offered by the Letter of Intent on Cooperation in Technological Development and Innovation signed between the Centre for Technological Development and Innovation (CDTI) and the State Agency for Technological Innovation (SATI) in 2024, including cooperation on renewable energy technologies.



11. Both parties wished to enhance cooperation in education, including exploring ways to enhance the teaching of Spanish language in Vietnam through the Aula Cervantes and the appointment of Spanish lectureships in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, in line with the needs of both parties. Both parties also agreed to explore expanding cooperation in training high-quality human resources in Spain’s areas of expertise, such as urban planning, hotel management, tourism, science and technology.



12. Both parties emphasised tourism as a potential pillar of cooperation between the two countries and agreed to continue effectively implementing the Tourism Cooperation Agreement signed in 2002. Spain welcomed Vietnam’s decision to extend visa exemptions for Spanish citizens, regardless of passport type or purpose of entry.



13. Both parties agreed on the importance and the potential of research, development and technological innovation, including biotechnology and the new genomic techniques, to improve the productivity and competitiveness of the agro-food sector, particularly in the field of precision agriculture and sustainable irrigation using unconventional water resources such as regenerated water and desalinated water. Spain acknowledged Vietnam’s efforts in strictly and fully implementing the European Commission's recommendations in tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU), and agreed to support Vietnam in enforcing its legal framework against IUU fishing and in implementing a strict and effective system for fishery inspection and monitoring. Both parties welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of food security, fisheries, food safety and quality, animal and plant health and fishery cooperation.



14. Both parties welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in culture and sports, contributing to promoting exchange activities and facilitating the sharing of information and experiences in the areas of culture, arts, and sports, thereby promoting people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.



15. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the development and integration of the Vietnamese community in Spain and the Spanish community in Vietnam, contributing positively to strengthening relations between the two countries.



On Global and Regional Issues



16. Vietnam and Spain committed to working together on security initiatives, promoting multilateralism and free trade based on the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter. Both parties welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime by consensus and Spain supported Vietnam in hosting the signing ceremony of the Convention in 2025 in Hanoi.



17. Both parties welcomed and expressed their support for efforts to address climate change, including accelerating energy transition, strengthening countries' resilience and adaptability. Both parties held in high regard the organisation of the Fourth Summit of the Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) in Hanoi. Both parties reaffirmed their enduring commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals. They looked forward to the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development to be held in Seville in 2025, which will be an important step towards putting in place a renewed global financing framework for sustainable development.



18. Both parties reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, prosperity, and a rules-based order, reiterating the salience of freedom and safety of maritime and air navigation in the South China Sea, and the support of ASEAN's position on resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).



19. Both parties supported all efforts conducive to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, consistent with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, with the participation of all relevant parties. The two leaders highlighted the principles of respecting the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all nations. Vietnam stands ready to join the international community's efforts in this process.



20. Vietnam and Spain reaffirmed their strong commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, condemned the violence, deplored the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza and called for the resumption of the ceasefire as the only way to ensure the release of all hostages, the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid and its safe distribution to those in need through international agencies, notably UNRWA. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the two-state solution to ensure a long-lasting and sustainable peace for Palestine and Israel.



Conclusion



21. President of the Government H.E. Mr. Pedro Sánchez expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm hospitality and excellent arrangements extended by Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, as well as by the leadership and the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. President of the Government H.E. Mr. Pedro Sánchez extended an invitation to Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh to visit Spain at a mutually convenient time to continue discussions on directions to further elevate bilateral relations. Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh expressed his gratitude and graciously accepted the invitation. The timing of the visit would be arranged through diplomatic channels./.