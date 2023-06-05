Vietnam Space Week opens in Hau Giang province

Co-organised by the provincial People's Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA), the two-day event features a NASA talk show, a NASA STEM contest for students aged 6-18, and the exploration of the starry sky. Participants are also treated to dining and taking pictures with astronauts.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Hau Giang People’s Committee Dong Van Thanh said the programme offers an opportunity for units to discover space science and technology and inspires Vietnamese youths to engage in the field via stories of astronauts’ working and living conditions and scientific researches on earth and environment protection, among others.



HCA President Lam Nguyen Hai Long said the event helps students in Hau Giang and the Mekong Delta gain an insight into astronauts' dedication to science and sacrifice for a journey to explore and conquer space.



After Hau Giang, the Vietnam Space Week, supported by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is scheduled to take place in HCM City’s Thu Duc city on June 7 and in the south central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city on June 8 and 9./.