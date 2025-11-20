Vietnam, South Africa promote partnership for cooperation, development

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Many of the world’s leading scholars are expected to attend the 2025 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week, slated for December 2–6, to discuss key future scientific trends, helping highlight Vietnam’s role in the global innovation network.



Under the theme “Rising and Thriving”, the event will welcome scientists from top research institutions such as ETH Zurich (Switzerland), the Max Planck Institutes (Germany), the University of Cambridge (the UK), as well as advisory councils of the United Nations (UN), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and the G20. They will share achievements and discuss how science and technology can serve, safeguard, and enhance people’s quality of life worldwide.



The 2025 Sci-Tech Week will feature seven key activities: “Inspirational Talks: The Next Breakthrough”, “Science for Life Symposia”, “VinFuture Discovery Talk Series”, “The Foliage V – The Touch of Science”, "2025 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony", "A Dialogue with the 2025 VinFuture Prize Laureates”, and “Presidents Forum on Disruptive Innovations in Higher Education”.



VinFuture prize laureates engage with students, young scientists (Photo: VNA)

A highlight of the week is the 2025 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, to be held on the evening of December 5 at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi and broadcast live on VTV1 of Vietnam Television.



Following the award ceremony is “A Dialogue with the 2025 VinFuture Prize Laureates,” an all-day event on December 6 at VinUniversity. In the morning, the laureates will share their expertise, experiences, and research journeys with the scientific community and the wider public in Vietnam, followed by specialised afternoon sessions tailored for young scientists and enterprises committed to translating research into practical applications./.