Vietnam, Singapore Prime Ministers agree to promote high-level visits

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong have agreed to promote high-level visits and meetings and maintain bilateral cooperative mechanisms during their meeting ahead of the ASEAN-US Special Summit in the US.



At the meeting on May 12 (US time), the two Government leaders also reached consensus on continued cooperation in post-pandemic economic recovery and development, including in bolstering digital economy, green economy and circular economy, towards the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relationship and 10 years of their strategic partnership in 2023.



The two countries will further expand the chain of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) in Vietnam and work together to make the best use of new-generation free trade agreements to which they both are members, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).



PM Chinh congratulated Singapore on the selection of the leader of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) team, noting his belief that Singapore will continue with stable and prosperous development.



He underlined that Singapore is one of important partners of Vietnam and praised the contribution of various generations of Singapore leaders, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, to the cooperative ties between the two countries.



For his part, the Singaporean PM affirmed that Singapore attaches importance to and wants to develop its strategic partnership with Vietnam in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.



He congratulated Vietnam on its recent socio-economic achievements, and wished Vietnam success in hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



The two Government leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid and strong progress in the two countries’ partnership, with economic collaboration continuing to be a bright example of cooperation and connectivity in the region.



Singapore has recently become the second largest foreign investor in Vietnam with total registered capital exceeding 67.5 billion USD. The VSIPs have operated effectively over the past 20 years, contributing to their strategic partnership. Cooperation in defence-security, culture, education and people-to-people exchange maintain robust development.



PM Chinh suggested bolstering collaboration in education-training and asked Singapore to provide more scholarships for Vietnamese managerial officials. He also wished to strengthen joint work in addressing security challenges, both conventional and non-conventional, epidemics and climate change.



The two PMs took the occasion to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including existing cooperative mechanisms and new initiatives on economic cooperation in the region.



PM Lee Hsien Loong accepted an invitation to visit Vietnam from his Vietnamese counterpart, and invited PM Chinh to visit Singapore./.