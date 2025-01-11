Vietnam shows strong appeal to tourists as Tet nears

International tourists check-in at the Central Post Office, one of Ho Chi Minh City's most iconic attractions. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s tourism sector is in full swing as travel agencies gear up for the bustling 2025 Lunar New Year season, unveiling tours and preparing to cater to a surge of international and domestic visitors.

Online travel platform Agoda reported a 139% surge in international tourists' searches for Tet accommodation compared to the same period in 2024, with Chinese visitors leading the growth, nearly tripling their number. This trend supports Vietnam’s ambitious target of welcoming 22 million foreign arrivals this year.

Among top destinations, Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang emerged as the most sought-after location, with accommodation searches more than doubling year-on-year. Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Nha Trang city in the central province of Khanh Hoa, and Phan Thiet in the central province of Binh Thuan also experienced significant search increases of 167%, 88%, and 89%, respectively.

In Ho Chi Minh City alone, several travel companies have reported robust bookings, with numerous domestic destinations grasping interest among global and local travellers.

Between January 4 and 31, the Saigontourist Travel Service Company Limited are set to welcome and serve 19,800 cruise passengers from countries such as the US, Canada, and the UK. They booked a comprehensive journey through Vietnam, extending beyond a mere stopover in the southern economic hub.

In tandem with private-sector efforts, the municipal Department of Tourism has launched a promotional campaign at the international arrivals terminal of Tan Son Nhat Airport. The initiative greets travellers in 27 languages and provides QR codes linking to a tourism information system, underscoring the city’s commitment to creating a welcoming environment.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the department, said the airport handles over 40 million passengers annually. She considered 2025 a pivotal year for the city’s tourism sector, marked by innovative products, professional services, captivating events, strengthened connectivity, and creative marketing strategies.

The Lunar New Year festival, locally called Tet, is the country’s largest traditional celebration. This year’ break for the event will last from January 25 (the 26th day of the last month of the Year of the Dragon) to February 2 (the fifth day of the Year of the Snake)./.