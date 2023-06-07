Vietnam shows responsible engagement at ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting

A high-ranking Vietnamese defence delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong attended the 20th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting (ACDFM 20) that opened in Bali, Indonesia on June 7.



Addressing the event, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Cuong said that as a responsible member of the international community and ASEAN, Vietnam has joined cooperation activities among militaries of ASEAN countries.



He called on relevant parties to continue their commitments in maintaining peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, while strengthening trust building and fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon finalising negotiations for a substantial and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law.



On the occasion, Cuong invited regional countries to join important military-defence cooperation activities hosted by Vietnam in 2023, including the eighth meeting of the ASEAN Peacekeeping Centres Network (APCN), a volleyball tournament for ASEAN militaries and end-of-term activities of the ADMM+ Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations Cycle 4 (2021 - 2023).



Vietnam will also hold a ceremony to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and an international defence exhibition in 2024, he said.



The Vietnamese official underlined that the ADMM theme of “peace, prosperity and security” chosen by Indonesia as ASEAN Chair in 2023 showed the common wish of all countries in the ASEAN Community to uphold the close bond and solidarity towards a people-centred future, thus affirming ASEAN militaries as an inseparable part of the bloc in dealing with common challenges in the region, especially amid the current complicated security situation.



Participants at the event listened to a report on the outcomes of the 20th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM 20) and the 13th ASEAN Military Operations Meeting (AMOM-13) that took place on June 5-6. The results include the approval of a Concept Document on the foundation of ASEAN Military Intelligence Community (AMIC) at the AMIM 20 and the organisation of an AMIC leaders’ meeting in Vietnam at an early date.



Sen. Lieut. Gen. Cuong welcomed participants' support for the AMIC initiative given by Vietnam and Indonesia./