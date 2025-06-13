Making news
Vietnam showcases tourism offerings at Hong Kong ITE
Vietnam is taking part in the 39th International Travel Expo Hong Kong (China), held from June 12–15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Under the theme “From Recovery to Development”, the event gathers around 500 businesses from 65 countries and territories.
In an effort to attract younger travellers and young families, organisers have introduced two new exhibition zones this year: “Generation Z & Youth Travel” and “Family Travel.”
Vietnam's national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet are among the exhibitors, promoting key destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Phu Quoc, as well as distinctive tourism products.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Hong Kong, Nguyen Minh Toan highlighted Hong Kong's role as a key financial and commercial hub and a major aviation transit point in East Asia.
With direct flights linking Hong Kong to both Hanoi and HCM City, Vietnam Airlines offers convenient connections to domestic destinations such as Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, and Da Lat, as well as international routes to India, Australia, and Europe.
ITE Hong Kong has expanded significantly over the past two years and now maintaining a high level of international participation. This year, over 80% of exhibitors and 50% of buyers come from overseas. The expo also features more than 20 industry seminars, 80 presentations, and various folk performances during its four-day run./.