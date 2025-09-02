Vietnam showcases naval power in historic parade marking 80th National Day

Kilo-class submarines ready for the parade (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam staged its first large-scale naval parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2 morning.

The spectacle, staged off Cam Ranh military base in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, featured the Navy, Coast Guard, Border Guard, and standing maritime militia, showcasing an arsenal of modern vessels and equipment. These forces form the backbone of Vietnam’s strategy to assert and defend its sacred sovereignty over seas and islands.

The live footage of the parade was broadcast to the historic Ba Dinh Square in the capital city of Hanoi, where leaders of the Party and State, officials, foreign guests and people from walks of life gathered for the anniversary ceremony.

The parade, dubbed Mission A80, spotlighted Vietnam’s naval evolution from a fledgling force reliant on armed motorboats to a modern maritime power equipped with advanced aircraft and warships. It displayed Kilo-class submarines, Gepard-class frigates, missile corvettes, and multi-role patrol ships, plus seaplanes and maritime patrol aircraft. This buildup reflects Vietnam’s focus on strengthening its maritime defences in the new era.

A fleet of DHC-6 seaplanes and Ka-28 anti-submarine helicopters in the parade. (Photo: VNA)

A standout was the DHC-6 seaplane, dubbed the naval air force’s “eye in the sky.” Its ability to take off and land on water makes it ideal for surveillance, reconnaissance, medical evacuations, and search-and-rescue missions at sea.

Also featured was the Ka-28 anti-submarine helicopter, loaded with twin turbine engines, advanced navigation, autopilot, and anti-submarine warfare systems. Capable of operating in diverse weather conditions, it can detect and neutralise enemy submarines and surface vessels around the clock.

Vietnam’s undersea prowess was on full display with the Kilo 636 submarine, a diesel-electric vessel known as the “black hole of the ocean” for its stealth. Packing advanced cruise missiles, it can strike both land and sea targets while evading air defences, cementing its status as a symbol of naval power.

The Gepard 3.9 guided-missile frigates, all about speed and endurance, showcased Vietnam’s ability to counter threats at sea, in the air, and along the coast. Whether flying solo or teaming up, it’s ready to roll even when the seas get rough.

159-class anti-submarine frigates in the parade. (Photo: VNA)

In the lineup was 159-class anti-submarine frigate armed with AK-726 guns, torpedo launchers, and rocket depth-charge systems. With substantial displacement and endurance, it supports both solo and joint missions targeting submarine threats.

The 1241RE missile corvette, capable of reaching 43 knots with a displacement of 502 tonnes, showed off Vietnam’s high-speed patrol capabilities. Equipped with anti-ship missiles, automatic guns, anti-aircraft artillery, and long-range radar, it is optimised for reconnaissance and quick-strike combat.

The 1241.8 fast attack missile vessel, nicknamed the “lightning ship,” impressed with its ability to track up to 15 targets at once and take on multiple threats, reinforcing Vietnam’s coastal defence strategy.

The TT-400TP gunboat brought the endurance, with a 30-day range and 2,200 nautical miles of reach. Armed to the teeth, it can blast targets at sea, in the air, or on shore.

The Coast Guard rolled out multi-role patrol vessels with advanced weaponry and long-endurance systems. These ships handle law enforcement, sovereignty protection, search and rescue, and defence diplomacy, including confronting foreign vessels in Vietnamese waters.

The Fisheries Surveillance force showed up with the KN-290 and KN-390 vessels, modern multipurpose ships with top-notch command and communication systems. They’re out there backing fishermen, cracking down on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and enforcing maritime laws at home and abroad.

Rounding it out, the Border Guard brought SPA 4207 high-speed patrol boats for coastal security, search and rescue, and safety missions, while the maritime militia chipped in with ships ready for combat, patrols, reconnaissance, and logistical support. It’s a full-on team effort to keep Vietnam’s seas and islands locked down tight./.