Vietnam showcases modern tank fleet at national achievements exhibition

Vietnam is showcasing some of its most modern tanks at the national exhibition ‘80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness’, which opened on August 28 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Dong Anh commune, Hanoi.

The event is one of the highlights marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

The Ministry of National Defence has been tasked with presenting displays both indoors, under the theme “Building for Development”, and outdoors, under the theme “Sword and Shield”. Covering more than 23,500 sq.m, the outdoor section highlights tanks currently in service with the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), showcasing the pride, strength and modern capabilities of its armoured forces.

An outdoor exhibition showcases missiles and military equipment developed and upgraded by Vietnam’s Defence Industry Groups. (Photo: VNA)

Major Nguyen Viet Dung, Deputy Chief of Staff of Tank Brigade 201 of the Armoured Corps under the Ministry of National Defence, said his unit regarded participation in the exhibition as a task of great significance for the event marking 80 years of national achievements, as well as for the entire Armoured Corps and Brigade 201.

He noted that preparations were carried out through detailed plans, including route reconnaissance, technical inspections, maintenance and repairs to ensure the tanks were in optimal condition. The vehicles were repainted and transported to the exhibition site with absolute safety for personnel, vehicles and equipment.

Brigade 201 has brought five tanks to the exhibition, including two T-90S, two T-62 and one upgraded T-54B.

According to Major Dung, the T-90S, the most modern tank in Vietnam’s arsenal, weighs 46.7 tonnes and combines powerful firepower, high mobility and layered armour protection. Operated by a three-man crew, it features a 125mm gun and both active and passive defence systems. The tank is capable of firing missiles through its main cannon and has proven effective in training and combat readiness.

The T-54B, meanwhile, is a medium tank armed with a 100mm gun and machine guns, crewed by four. Upgraded with a more powerful engine, explosive reactive armour and a smart fire control system, it was a mainstay during the resistance war against the US, taking part in major campaigns from Route 9 – Southern Laos and Quang Tri to the Central Highlands and the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

The outdoor exhibition area of the Ministry of National Defence features 96 pieces of equipment across 61 categories, arranged to illustrate combat tactics and operational art. Alongside tanks, visitors can see naval, air defence, electronic warfare, artillery and special equipment, as well as a helicopter displayed under the theme “Aspiration for the Sky”.

The exhibition is open free of charge from August 29 to September 5, from 9 am to 10 pm daily./.