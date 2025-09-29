Vietnam showcases industrial prowess at EMO Hannover 2025

At the launch of Vietnam booth at EMO Hannover 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Over 1,600 exhibitors from 45 countries, including Vietnam, gathered at EMO Hannover 2025, the world’s premier trade fair for production technology, held from September 22-26 in Hanover, the capital of Germany’s Lower Saxony state.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Germany, partnering with the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Mechanical - Electrical Enterprises (HAMEE), unveiled the Vietnam booth and held a business matching event for Vietnamese firms in the mechanical and electrical sectors. The booth spotlighted 16 enterprises displaying a broad array of products, from machine manufacturing and precision engineering to molds, dies, steel structures, sheet metal, construction machinery, and equipment for electrical, control, automation, and digital technologies.

Themed “Innovate Manufacturing,” EMO Hannover 2025 drew 80,000 global visitors, offering Vietnamese companies a platform to showcase their products and forge direct connections with top-tier firms from Germany and the European Union.

On September 24, Dang Thi Thanh Phuong, Vietnamese Commercial Counsellor in Germany, chaired a roundtable and toured the Hannover Centre for Production Technology (PZH), one of Germany’s largest research hubs for production technology, where about 270 engineers and natural scientists conduct research and lecture across eight institutes of Leibniz University Hannover.

Peter Eisenschmidt, Senior Director for International Relations at Hannover Impuls, briefed Vietnamese firms on the German market, with a focus on Lower Saxony, and detailed the support Hannover Impuls provides for local industrial enterprises.

On the sidelines of EMO Hannover, the Vietnam Trade Office arranged a meeting between an HAMEE-led delegation and the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA), one of Europe’s most influential industrial associations.

VDMA Chief Executive Thilo Brodtmann outlined the association’s reach, saying that it groups 3,600 members, including more than 400 companies from other European countries and the UK. Headquartered in Frankfurt, VDMA operates offices in India, Singapore, Belgium, China, Japan, Brazil and the US. Though most of its members are small and medium-sized enterprises, they account for up to 80% of Germany’s machinery exports.

Daniel Sahl-Corts, Managing Director of VDMA’s Berlin office, highlighted a growing demand for labour in Germany’s machinery and mechanical engineering sectors, signaling opportunities for Vietnamese suppliers to meet this need./.