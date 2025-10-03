Vietnam showcases geospatial AI at International Astronautical Congress

At the event. Photo: nhandan.vn

Vietnam’s technological aspirations ascended to new heights at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025 from in Sydney, Australia from September 29 - October 3, where VegaCosmos, a homegrown innovator, unveiled its geospatial AI technologies.

IAC, hosted by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and the Space Industry Association of Australia (SIAA), stands as the world’s largest annual space conference. This year’s edition, themed “Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth”, gathered exhibitors from more than 80 countries and nearly 200 leading technology corporations, including NASA, SpaceX, Leonardo, Airbus and Thales.

At its booth, VegaCosmos presented its core technologies - GEOHUB AI Engine and GEOAI – GEOGPT, both developed by local engineers. The smart geospatial platform integrates artificial intelligence with advanced data analytics and real-time reporting tools to support timely and accurate decision-making. Its applications span disaster management, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and national defence-security, contributing to a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future.

A subsidiary of Vegastar Technology Group, VegaCosmos is banking on its squad of engineers and space technology specialists to put Vietnam on the map as a major player in the global space race.

Nguyen Ngoc Quang, VegaCosmos’s Chief Technology Officer, noted that foreign visitors and experts at IAC 2025 were treated to live demonstrations of the GEOHUB AI Engine and GEOAI – GEOGPT, which showcase capabilities in domains as diverse as agriculture, forestry, maritime operations, energy, and the development of smart cities./.