Making news
Vietnam showcases ethnic culture in month-long festival
A vibrant celebration of traditional culture will run from August 1 to 29 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay, Hanoi, said the Department of Culture of Vietnam's Ethnic Groups.
The programme brings together over 100 people from 16 ethnic minority groups (Nung, Tay, Mong, Dao, Muong, Lao, Thai, Kho Mu, Ta Oi, Ba Na, Xo Dang, Gia Rai, Co Tu, Raglai, E De, and Khmer) across 11 localities (Thai Nguyen, Hanoi, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Son La, Hue, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and Can Tho).
Visitors can explore daily and weekend activities featuring traditional crafts, folk music, dances, rituals, and cuisine.
Highlights include a reenactment of the Xo Dang people's water gutter worship ceremony, folk music events like “The dreams of the Highlands” and “Villagers rejoice in the sound of khen (panpipe)”, and interactive showcases where visitors can try weaving, basketry, or musical instruments like gongs and bamboo flutes.
Weekends will feature lively cultural spaces with folk games, ethnic architecture, and regional dishes from ethnic groups such as Muong, Thai, and Dao.
The festival also commemorates major milestones: the 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution's success (August 19), the National Day (September 2), and the cultural sector (August 28). It aims to promote national pride and unity while spotlighting the richness of the country’s 54 ethnic groups, according to the Department of Culture of Vietnam's Ethnic Groups./.