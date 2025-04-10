Vietnam showcases Dong Ho folk paintings in Paris, seeking UNESCO's recognition

President of the UNESCO General Conference Simona-Mirela Miculescu crafts her own piece of Dong Ho painting. (Photo: VNA)



The northern province of Bac Ninh, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, successfully hosted an event in Paris on April 9 evening showcasing Vietnam’s rich cultural values and pushing for UNESCO recognition of Dong Ho folk paintings as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding this year.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Xuan Loi said Bac Ninh boasts four UNESCO-listed intangible cultural treasures, namely quan ho (love duet) singing, ca tru (ceremonial singing), tug-of-war rituals and games of Huu Chap village, and the worship of the Mother Goddesses of Three Realms.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van described Bac Ninh as the cradle of Dong Ho folk paintings, an over 500-year-old art form crafted from natural materials that embodies both artistic excellence and a profound declaration of the Vietnamese way of living in harmony with nature.

By spotlighting Bac Ninh, Vietnam seeks to honour the core values that UNESCO has been pursuing, including heritage preservation, respect for cultural diversity, and promotion of sustainable development, he said, adding that the event carries special significance as it coincides with the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, recognised by UNESCO in 1987 as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture.

UNESCO Deputy Director-General Xing Qu praised Vietnam’s active role and urged continued efforts in heritage conservation and the global promotion of cultural values.

Guests experienced Dong Ho painting firsthand, guided by master artisan Nguyen Dang Tam, a veteran with 34 years of experience. President of the UNESCO General Conference Simona-Mirela Miculescu crafted her own piece, while Oualid Mahdaoui from the Algerian delegation marveled at the craft’s intricacy, likening it to a precursor of modern printing and contemporary art.

They also enjoyed other Vietnamese folk traditions like calligraphy, 'to he' (handcrafted figurines made from rice dough), love duet singing, Vietnamese tea, delicacies, and toured an exhibition on Ho Chi Minh’s life and career./.