Vietnam showcases cutting-edge technologies at Hannover Messe 2025

Hannover Messe 2025 is taking place in Lower Saxony, Germany, from March 31 to April 4. (Photo: Manufacturing Today India )

Twelve Vietnamese enterprises are making their marks at Hannover Messe 2025, one of the world’s largest industrial and technology trade fairs, running from March 31 to April 4 in Lower Saxony, Germany.

With over 4,000 exhibitors from 150 countries, the event provides a vital platform for Vietnam to explore global markets and expand partnerships, especially in Europe. This year’s edition spotlights advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, mechanical engineering, and fluid energy production.

Organised by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) for the sixth time, the Vietnamese delegation aims to boost the presence of the country’s IT and tech firms in strategic markets like Germany. The Vietnam pavilion features leading companies such as FPT, TMT, Luvina, GMO-Z.com, Meey Group, VEDAX, SphinX, Bac Ha, Deha, Fabbi, DBIZ, and Vconnex.

Beyond traditional IT outsourcing (ITO) and digital transformation services, Vietnamese firms also present innovative solutions in AI, manufacturing, green transition, and semiconductor technologies, sectors that are drawing increasing global interest.

During the first two days, VINASA held key meetings with industry leaders, including the Asia-Pacific Business Association (OEV), the German Electrical and Digital Industry Association (ZVEI), and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Vietnamese firms also connected with the German Small and Medium Business Association, the Berlin-Brandenburg Automotive Association, and companies from Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, opening doors for future collaborations.

Hannover Messe 2025 is taking place amidst global economic uncertainties, Germany’s slowdown, and trade challenges stemming from US President Donald Trump’s "America First" policy. However, these complexities have only amplified the fair’s role as a crucial hub for industry leaders navigating the evolving technological landscape.

With its expansive focus on automation, cloud computing, AIOT (Artificial Intelligence of Things), digital and clean energy, mobility infrastructure, embedded systems, and logistics, Hannover Messe remains an essential stage for companies worldwide to connect, innovate, and drive the future of technology./.