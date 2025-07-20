Vietnam shines in top 10 at International Math Olympiad 2025

All six Vietnamese students won medals at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in 2025 in Queensland, Australia. Photo: VNA

All six Vietnamese students won medals at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in 2025 in Queensland, Australia, the Ministry of Education and Training reported on July 19.



With two golds, three silvers, and one bronze, Vietnam scored a total of 188 points, ranking 9th among 113 participating countries and territories joining the competition, following China (1st), the US (2nd), the Republic of Korea (3rd), Poland and Japan (4th), Israel (6th), India (7th), and Singapore (8th).



The two gold medalists were Vo Trong Khai from the Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An province; and Tran Minh Hoang from the Ha Tinh High School for the Gifted in Ha Tinh province.



The three silver medals went to Nguyen Dang Dung, and Nguyen Dinh Tung from the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences under the University of Science, the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU); and Le Phan Duc Man from the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Ho Chi Minh City.



The only female student in the group, Truong Thanh Xuan, a 11th grader from the Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted Students, won the bronze medal.



This year, the achievements of the Vietnamese delegation surpassed those of the previous year, with a leap of more than 20 places in the rankings. In 2024, Vietnam won two silver medals, three bronze medals, and one certificate of merit, securing 33rd place overall.



Taking place from July 10-20, the IMO 2025 sees the participation of more than 639 contestants. This was the second time Australia had hosted the IMO./.