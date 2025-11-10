Vietnam shines at int'l two-wheeler exhibition EICMA Milan 2025

Officials and representatives of businesses at the Vietnamese pavilion at ICMA Milan 2025 (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese pavilion has attracted crowds at EICMA Milan 2025, taking place at the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition centre in Milan city, northern Italy, from November 4 to 9.



The annual event, in its 82nd edition this year, is the world’s largest showcase for two-wheelers and components. It brought together more than 730 exhibitors from 50 countries and over 2,000 brands, and attracted around 600,000 visitors from 129 nations.



At the event, the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI) has organised a pavilion aiming to help Vietnamese firms access the global two-wheeler market, promote the country’s manufacturing capabilities, and explore emerging technology trends.



Featuring 10 leading Vietnamese manufacturers, the pavilion showcases a wide range of products and services, including precision mechanical components, plastic parts, electrical and electronic components, and integrated production solutions. With its professional design and strong branding, it highlights Vietnam’s growing industrial capacity and introduces a modern image of the country’s manufacturing sector to global partners.



The Vietnamese space has drawn significant attention from Italian and international visitors seeking new business and cooperation opportunities. Supported by the Vietnam Trade Office in Italy and the Italy – Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, participating companies have engaged in active discussions and product demonstrations with potential partners.



During a meeting with the Italy – Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, Truong Thi Chi Binh, Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary of VASI, emphasised that Vietnam’s supporting industry enterprises have promising opportunities to join the supply chains of Italian and EU manufacturers, particularly in the two-wheeler sector.



Walter Cavrenghi, Secretary General of the Italy – Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, visits the Vietnamese pavilion. (Photo: VNA)

Walter Cavrenghi, Secretary General of the Italy – Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, noted that Vietnamese firms have strong potential to become partners and representatives for Italian businesses in Vietnam and the ASEAN region.



Under the theme “EICMA, That’s Amore”, the 2025 edition celebrates the passion for two-wheel mobility that unites creators, manufacturers, and riders worldwide. Alongside world premieres, cutting-edge technology displays, stunt shows, urban test rides, and a special exhibition on the history of the Dakar Rally, the event continues EICMA’s eight-decade legacy as a global hub of innovation, creativity, and enthusiasm driving the future of mobility./.