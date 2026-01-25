Vietnam shines at FITUR int’l tourism fair in Spain

Visitors seek information on Vietnam’s tourist destinations at the 2026 FITUR International Tourism Fair. Photo published by VNA

Vietnam’s pavilion has captured great attention at the 2026 FITUR International Tourism Fair in Madrid, with cultural and culinary showcases, trade promotion activities, and initiatives to strengthen tourism cooperation with European partners.



Organised by the Vietnam Culture and Tourism Association in Europe (VNCT) in coordination with the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, the pavilion aims to enhance Vietnam’s tourism presence in the European market while expanding connections with international partners in travel, tourism promotion, and media.



Notably, the “HOLA VIETNAM!” event and a cocktail party on the opening day, January 21, featuring Vietnamese culinary drew crowds of visitors, travel partners, and international tourism promotion agencies.



During the fair, B2B networking, cultural and art performances, and Vietnam – Spain bilateral meetings provided a platform for direct engagement.



Speaking on the sidelines of the event, VNCT Chairwoman Le Y Linh said the main goal of Vietnam’s participation in FITUR is to highlight its growing presence among top global tourism destinations while introducing new offerings and the potential of the country as a travel destination for the Spanish-speaking community.



Luu Van Khang, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Spain, described FITUR 2026 as an important venue for businesses from both countries to meet directly, gain market insights, and expand post-fair cooperation.



Hailing Vietnam’s tourism prospects in the Spanish market, he noted that Spanish travellers are increasingly interested in historical sites, natural landscapes, experiences, and cuisine, which are also key strengths of Vietnam.



FITUR is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious tourism events, annually held in Madrid. It is regarded as a strategic gathering for the global tourism industry, particularly for Spanish-speaking and Latin American markets, and serves as an important gateway for travel businesses to enter the European market.



Taking place from January 21 to 26, this fair brings together more than 9,000 tourism businesses and organisations from over 150 countries and territories worldwide, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors./.