Vietnam shines at Asia’s gemstone festival in Geneva

A Vietnamese germstone jewelry booth at the fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam made a vibrant impression at the "Jewels of Asia" Festival held on June 11 at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The event, organised by the Association of Asian Ambassadors’ Wives Geneva (AAWAG), brought together Asian diplomatic missions for a charitable purpose.

The Vietnamese delegation introduced a variety of traditional products, including handicrafts and souvenirs, while also contributing gifts for a fundraising raffle. Their booth attracted interest from visitors, contributing to the event’s lively and meaningful atmosphere.

The delegation’s participation underscored efforts to promote Vietnamese culture on the international stage and to strengthen ties with other Asian missions, as well as with the Swiss and international communities in Geneva.

Speaking at the event, AAWAG President Maria Consuelo Sorreta highlighted the festival’s purpose not only as a cultural celebration but also as a platform to raise funds for projects supporting women, children, and communities affected by conflicts and natural disasters in Asia. This year marked the fifth edition of the festival.

The event featured a colorful and musical setting where each country showcased its traditional gemstones and cultural stories.

Proceeds from the festival will be used to support charitable activities benefiting disadvantaged children in Asian countries./.