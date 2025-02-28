Vietnam set to host Vesak 2025 with thorough preparations

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh hosts a meeting with the International Council for the Day of Vesak on February 27. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) is working closely with the International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV) to ensure the successful hosting of the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025.

During a meeting on February 27 with an ICDV delegation led by its President Most Venerable Prof. Dr. Phra Brahmapundit, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh highlighted Buddhism’s deep-rooted presence in Vietnam for over 2,000 years. He noted its significant role in the country’s cultural and spiritual life, as well as the VBS’s contributions to national development and global Buddhist activities.

Vietnam has successfully hosted Vesak three times, in 2008, 2014, and 2019. The 2025 edition, also hosted by the VBS, is receiving strong support and meticulous preparations from both the Vietnamese Government and the Sangha, Binh stressed.

The Deputy PM praised the event’s theme, which focuses on climate change, peace, and sustainable development, which, according to him, are key global issues that require collective action. He said a successful Vesak 2025 would be a meaningful contribution to humanity.

Most Venerable Phra Brahmapundit commended Vietnam’s active engagement in international Buddhist affairs and its efforts to promote Buddhist values worldwide. Confident in Vietnam’s experience from past Vesak celebrations, he expressed optimism that the 2025 event would leave a lasting impression on delegates and the international community.

The United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations 2025 will take place from May 6-8 in Ho Chi Minh City under the theme “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development.” The event is expected to welcome around 2,000 delegates from Vietnam and abroad./.