Vietnam serves nearly 10 million international travellers in 7 months

Foreign tourists in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

The number of international tourists visiting Vietnam in July topped 1.15 million, lifting the total in the first seven months to nearly 10 million, expanding by 10.9% and 51% year-on-year, respectively.



The figure reported in the January – July period increased by 1.9% compared to that in the same period of 2019 when COVID-19 had yet to disrupt global travel.



With over 7.8 million arrivals, Asia was a key source of tourists for Vietnam in the period. It was followed by Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Africa with over 1.1 million, 610,200, 309,000, and 29,000, respectively.



The Republic of Korea (RoK) and China contributed nearly half of the total number of foreign arrivals to Vietnam, with respective numbers of nearly 2.6 million and 2.1 million.



Meanwhile, the European markets also continued to grow well with a surge of about 47%, including key markets such as the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.



The results were attributed to favourable visa policies and efforts by localities nationwide to intensify tourism promotion programmes in 2024.



Famous destinations in Vietnam, including Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Ha Long, and Nha Trang, continue to be the most attractive destinations for international holiday-makers.



The tourism industry has set a target of welcoming 17-18 million foreign visitors in 2024, approaching the pre-pandemic record in 2019./.