Pope Leo XIV from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on May 8. Photo: AFP/VNA



State President Luong Cuong on May 10 sent a message of congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on being elected as the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church.



Prior to his election as Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, according to Vatican News./.