Vietnam sends congratulations to 47th President of US

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the US on January 20 at the US Capitol. (Photo: REUTERS/VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 21 (Hanoi time) sent congratulations to Donald Trump on being sworn in as the 47th President of the US.

The three Vietnamese leaders affirmed that Vietnam views the US as a partner of strategic importance.

Given the strides in bilateral cooperation over the recent past, they expressed their belief that with the leadership and support from Trump, the Vietnam – US relations will continue developing steadily based on the principle of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, and political regimes for regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development, particularly when the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1995–2025) and two years since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The same day, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan also sent a congratulatory letter to US Vice President James David Vance./.