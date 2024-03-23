Vietnam sends condolences to Russia over shopping mall attack

Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on March 23 cabled a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 evening (local time) that left many people dead and injured.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a message of condolences to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled similar messages to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent his condolences to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov./.