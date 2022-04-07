Vietnam sends 965 athletes to compete at SEA Games 31

The host Vietnam has registered 965 athletes, including 534 males and 431 females, for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be held in May.



They are set to compete at all 40 sports of the Games, striving to win 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals and secure the top place in the tally.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact.



Vietnam bagged 73, 58 and 98 golds in the last three Games from 2015 to 2019, respectively.



Vietnamese athletes obtained 158 golds out of 444 when the country hosted the event for the first time in 2003, together with 97 silver and 91 bronze medals./.