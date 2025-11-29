Making news
Vietnam sends 1,165-strong delegation to SEA Games 33
The official Vietnamese sports delegation attending the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 33) in Thailand has been established with 1,165 members.
Among them, 841 athletes will compete in 47 sports and sub-disciplines, out of a total of 66 at the tournament. This lineup has been thoroughly prepared, meeting all professional standards and demonstrating strong determination for the mission at the regional event.
The delegation, headed by Nguyen Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, aims to win 91 to 110 gold medals, striving to maintain a position among the top performers at the games.
SEA Games 33 will take place from December 9 to 20. The first Vietnamese teams will depart for Thailand starting December 1, and the final group of athletes is expected to return home on December 21, one day after the closing ceremony.
Only four teams - men’s and women’s football as well as men’s and women’s futsal - have not yet finalised their detailed rosters. It is expected that the U22 men’s football team and women’s national football team will each have 31 members (including 23 players), and both futsal teams will have 20 members each. As in previous SEA Games editions, the athletics team remains the largest, with 66 members./.