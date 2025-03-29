Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Centre boots up in Hanoi

The Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Centre is unveiled in Hanoi on March 28. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

The Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Centre (VSIC) and the FPT-ALCHIP semiconductor startup incubation space debuted at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 28.



The event was held by the National Innovation Centre (NIC), the Ministry of Finance, and FPT Semiconductor – a subsidiary of the FPT Corporation, along with other technology partners.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam said that the VSIC and FPT-ALCHIP provide a venue to support and connect Vietnamese startups in the semiconductor sector. It also serves as a platform for universities, research institutes, and businesses, both domestic and international, to work together in developing the future human resources required for the semiconductor industry.



NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy said that this is a significant step in realising the Party and State’s policy of making breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, and innovation. This includes promoting public-private partnerships and the cooperation among the State, universities, and businesses to foster the semiconductor industry in Vietnam, helping train 50,000 semiconductor engineers in Vietnam in 2025 and establish 100 chip design companies.



Tran Dang Hoa, Chairman of the Information System Corporation (FPT IS) and FPT Semiconductor, stated that the establishment of the VSIC is not only a significant milestone for the semiconductor industry but also demonstrates FPT’s strong commitment to nurturing businesses, technology, and talent in this sector, enhancing Vietnam's competitiveness in the global semiconductor landscape.



Through this initiative, FPT will focus on developing high-quality human resources to help Vietnam become one of the most dynamic and innovative semiconductor hubs in the region. Furthermore, it will also assist with developing the semiconductor ecosystem, making the country an attractive destination for semiconductor investors, Hoa added.



Peter Teng, Vice President of Alchip Technologies Limited – a strategic semiconductor partner of FPT Corporation, expressed that the event was not simply the opening of a new office but a gateway to unlocking potential. For Alchip, this presents an opportunity to connect with Vietnam’s excellent technical talent.



Deputy Minister Tam praised the fruitful cooperation among NIC, FPT, and their partners in developing the semiconductor ecosystem, stating that close collaboration between the public and private sectors will sustainably create an ecosystem and develop human resources, helping Vietnam not only catch up but also advance alongside global technological trends.



He affirmed that his ministry is committed to supporting businesses and partners, both domestic and international ones, to promote the development of the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.



The launch of the VSIC shows a key commitment from FPT Corporation, NIC, and their partners to establish a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in Vietnam, positioning the country as an attractive destination in this strategic industry. The centre will support resource gathering, high-quality human resource training, and startup development in the semiconductor sector. It is expected to help Vietnam integrate further into the global semiconductor value chain and become a regional hub for technology and innovation.



Recently, the Ministry of Finance has tasked NIC with collaborating with top domestic and international tech companies to implement programmes that include offering scholarships and technical training for semiconductor students at about 40 Vietnamese universities.



NIC and FPT have also successfully attracted major global tech conglomerates from the US, Japan, Taiwan (China), and the Republic of Korea to explore investment opportunities in Vietnam./.