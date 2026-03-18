Vietnam sees surge in foreign tourist arrivals, driven by safe destination image

Tourists take photos at Hang Rai, Nui Chua National Park, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

Vietnam welcomed more than 2.2 million international visitors in February, marking the third consecutive month that the number of tourist arrivals exceeded 2 million, following 2.45 million in January and 2.02 million in December 2025, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

In total, the country received nearly 4.7 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first two months of 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of 18.1%.

Tourism experts attributed the strong growth to a combination of factors, including more open visa policies, diversified tourism products, and intensified promotion activities. Vietnam’s growing reputation as a safe and friendly destination has also played a significant role in attracting international travellers.

In recent years, the country’s tourism sector has frequently been recognised by international organisations and media outlets for its safety and reliability. US-based travel website Travel Off Path has described Vietnam as the safest destination in Asia, while Best Diplomats, a New York-based organisation focusing on training future diplomats, listed the country among the 10 safest destinations in Asia.

Meanwhile, Travel+Leisure Magazine recently ranked Vietnam among the top five standout destinations in its list of the 25 best countries for solo travellers. British magazine Time Out also named Vietnam one of the world’s nine safest destinations for solo female travellers, making it the only representative from Southeast Asia on the list.

As independent travel, solo journeys and small-group trips continue to gain popularity worldwide, such recognition helps reinforce international travellers’ confidence and influences their choice of destinations.

Vietnam’s safety advantage stems from its stable socio-political environment, low crime rate, and peaceful landscapes. The friendliness of local people and the responsiveness of authorities in supporting tourists have further strengthened this image.

There have been multiple cases in which lost belongings of foreign visitors were returned after being found by local residents. Travellers facing difficulties have also received timely assistance from local communities and authorities.

For example, police in Ninh Binh province returned a wallet with cash and documents to an American tourist after verifying the owner’s identity. In another case in Quang Ngai province, authorities successfully located and assisted a foreign tourist who was lost in a mountainous area. Such actions have left a positive impression on international visitors of a hospitable and responsible Vietnam.

Experts noted that safety is not only a prerequisite but also a competitive advantage for tourism destinations. Vietnam is well positioned to attract travellers shifting away from risk-prone areas towards safer locations.

However, to fully capitalise on this advantage, the tourism sector should continue improving destination management and strengthening cooperation with domestic and international airlines to expand air routes and enhance connectivity.

Authorities are also urged to further build a civilised tourism environment by addressing issues such as fraud and overcharging, while improving mechanisms to protect tourists’ rights, maintain effective hotlines, and enhance the capacity to respond to incidents.

Together with its natural attractions, cuisine and quality services, a strong sense of safety and comfort will remain a key factor in ensuring Vietnam’s appeal to international travellers./.