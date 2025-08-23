Vietnam sees opportunities to boost spice exports

A farmer harvest pepper. (Photo: VNA)

With rising global demand, improving product quality, and coordinated industry efforts, Vietnam’s spice sector is poised to seize new opportunities.

This year, the country's spice industry has set an ambitious target of earning around 2 billion USD in export revenue.

According to Chairwoman of the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association Hoang Thi Lien, in the first seven months of 2025, the country exported 145,046 tonnes of pepper worth 988 million USD. While export volume dropped 11.7% compared to the same period in 2024, value surged 29.3% thanks to higher average prices. Black pepper fetched 6,713 USD per tonne, up 47%, while white pepper reached 8,756 USD per tonne, up 41.2% year-on-year.

This marks the highest price level in recent years, reflecting the recovery of the global pepper market and Vietnam’s success in improving quality and value added across its production chain.

For cinnamon, Vietnam shipped 73,080 tonnes worth 187.5 million USD during the period, up 34.9% in volume and 21.6% in value year-on-year. Star anise exports also reached 9,276 tonnes, earning 35.7 million USD.

The country’s key spice export markets include the US, India, the United Arab Emirates, and the EU. Pepper remains the leading export item, expected to surpass 2024’s revenue of 1.32 billion USD. The US is currently the largest buyer, importing 30,890 tonnes in the first seven months, accounting for 21.3% of Vietnam’s total exports.

Beyond traditional destinations, the UK has emerged as a promising market. Statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Trade show that in the first four months of 2025, Vietnam was the largest supplier of pepper to the UK, making up nearly 60% of import volume and over 62% of import value. Vietnam’s pepper has an advantage in this market thanks to abundant supply, competitive prices, and favorable trade policies, positioning it well to meet large orders from UK retail chains.

However, the industry still faces stiff competition. In China, Vietnamese pepper must compete on price with Indonesian products, while in India, Sri Lankan and Brazilian supplies are significant rivals.

This requires Vietnamese exporters to adopt flexible pricing strategies and adjust delivery schedules to match shifting demand.

Phan Minh Thong, Chairman of Phuc Sinh Joint Stock Company, noted that global importers are placing increasing emphasis on food safety and quality. Products that are natural, additive-free, organic-certified, and traceable are gaining consumer preference. For years, Phuc Sinh has implemented sustainable pepper cultivation in partnership with farmers, providing annual training on international standards. As a result, its products are exported mainly to the US, one of the most demanding markets.

Looking ahead, the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association plans to launch national-level trade promotion programmes, including business exchanges in Germany and the Netherlands. It will also coordinate training on sustainable farming practices, pilot pepper replanting projects in key provinces, and develop a digital spice map. At the same time, the association will monitor issues such as value-added tax, origin certification, reciprocal tariff, and food safety requirements to better support enterprises in enhancing production and exports./.