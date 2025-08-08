Vietnam seeks to transform partnership with Angola into model for South – South cooperation: President

President Luong Cuong delivers a keynote policy address at the plenary session of the Angolan National Assembly on August 7. Photo: VNA

President Luong Cuong has affirmed that his state visit to Angola reflects Vietnam’s commitment to deepening its relationship with one of the most trusted partners in Africa, expressing his hope for a new era of politically deep and economically strong relations with vibrant people-to-people exchanges, and for the bilateral ties to become as a model for South – South cooperation.



Delivering a keynote policy address at a special plenary session of the Angolan National Assembly on August 7 afternoon (local time), the State leader noted that while Vietnam and Angola are geographically distant, they share common noble memories of the struggles for independence and freedom. Vietnam was the second country worldwide to officially establish diplomatic relations with Angola following the latter's independence declaration on November 11, 1975. Over the past half-century, the traditional fraternal friendship between the two nations has grown stronger.



Praising Angola’s increasing role and stature on the regional and international stages, President Cuong expressed his confidence that Angola, as Chair of the African Union (AU) this year, will continue leading and contributing more initiatives to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.



Mentioning global developments, he observed that the world is undergoing fundamental shifts towards multipolarity. While peace, cooperation, and development remain major trends and common aspirations of all peoples, significant challenges persist, including conflicts, potential hotspots, and impacts from geo-strategic competition between major powers. Both Asia and Africa are facing mounting difficulties regarding water security and food security that could threaten their attained development achievements.



Against the backdrop, the State leader held that both nations need to join hands to promote South – South cooperation, contribute to building a fair and equal global political and economic order rooted in international law, safeguard independence and sovereignty, and promote extensive and substantive international solidarity and cooperation grounded on goodwill, equality, and mutual respect with the United Nations Charter and international law serving as the lodestar for thinking and action.



Reflecting on Vietnam’s nearly 40-year of Doi moi (renewal), he highlighted that the country had risen from poverty to become one of the world’s leading rice exporters and rank among the top 32 largest economies as well as top 20 trading nations. Vietnam has signed 17 free trade agreements, connecting it with 60 important economies worldwide. Boasting stable politics and safe society, it is now an attractive destination for international investors.



The President underscored Vietnam's foreign relations achievements, noting diplomatic ties with 194 countries, comprehensive strategic partnerships, strategic partnerships, and comprehensive partnerships with 37 nations, active membership in over 70 international organisations, and the Communist Party of Vietnam's relations with 259 political parties across 119 countries. Besides, the Vietnamese National Assembly have maintained relationships with over 140 parliaments globally, including Angola's National Assembly.

As Vietnam looks to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045, it has been persistent with three strategic breakthroughs, namely institutional reform, high-quality human capital, and modern infrastructure, alongside the four pillars to propel the nation into a new era of growth and prosperity.



Regarding future Vietnam – Angola relations, President Cuong stated that Vietnam treasures and hopes to bolster comprehensive collaboration with Africa, particularly Angola – its traditional friend.



To open a new chapter in the bilateral ties, he proposed a joint focus on enhancing political trust, expanding economic, trade, and investment collaboration, increasing people-to-people engagement, promoting traditional areas of cooperation, and deepening coordination at multilateral, international, and regional forums.



President Cuong expressed his hope that Angola will support Vietnam in strengthening substantive relations with the AU across priority areas in the AU's Agenda 2063, including security, peace, agriculture, education, health care, and digital transformation.



Vietnam, in turn, stands ready to support Angola and African organisations in promoting relations with ASEAN and other member countries, he went on.



Concluding his address, the leader highlighted that after five decades of partnership, Vietnam and Angola have weathered all historical changes while demonstrating enduring and steadfast solidarity. He said he believes their relationship will continue developing positively and sustainably for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, stability, and prosperity in each region and the world.



In her opening remarks, Speaker of the National Assembly of Angola Carolina Cerqueira underscored that President Cuong’s presence at the session is a demonstration of the friendship, solidarity, and cooperation for common development between the two countries.



She highlighted the remarkable parallels in the countries' struggles for independence and nation-building, stating Vietnam’s bravery and steadfastness in its own journey has long served as a source of couragement and inspiration for the Angolan people.



She took the occasion to thank Vietnam for its sentiment and support for Angola over the past five decades, expressing her belief that their history of solidarity and friendship represents a shared asset that must be deepened. Amidst growing global complexity, Cerqueira said she hopes that the two sides could work together to make contributions to major issues of the world and connect the regional organisations of which they are members./.